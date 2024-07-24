Catholic World News

Nigerian diocese says deacons ordained by fraud

July 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Lokoja, Nigeria has announced that four seminarians who were ordained as deacons on July 12 had been presented with false credentials and their ordinations had therefore been fraudulent.

The diocese explained that a priest who said he was the superior of a religious order, the Paraclete Missionaries, gave the bishop documents to certify that the group had been formally recognized by a bishop in Tanzania, and the candidates had been properly prepared for ordination. The documents were forged, the diocese learned.

