Cardinal Pizzaballa urges Christians not to leave Holy Land

July 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, has appealed to Christians to remain in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pizzaballa acknowledged that “life here is very difficult,” particularly during a time of war. The challenges are especially tough for families with children, he added.

“We cannot give up,” the cardinal said, adding that “hope is not coming from outside.” He continued: “I’m sure that if we’re united together, then we can still give to our children a reason to hope for the future.”

