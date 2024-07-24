Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘human cost’ of war in Sudan

July 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Sudan: Il costo umano della guerra” [Sudan: The human cost of war], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its July 23 edition to the “homicides, torture, [and] sexual and ethnic violence” that mark the civil war in Sudan.

Journalist Giada Aquilino cited a new report by Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and concluded, “This crisis also, in the severity of the global conflicts, cannot be forgotten.”

