Catholic World News

Michelangelo’s Pietà getting new high-security barrier before Jubilee Year

July 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is installing a new set of bullet-proof transparent glass panels in front of Michelangelo’s Pietà, located in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Glass panels have surrounded the Pietà since 1972, when a man vandalized it with a hammer.

The new panels are part of what St. Peter’s Basilica describes as “conserving restoration” work on the Chapel of the Pietà. Until the work is completed in September, pilgrims will be able to see a 1943 copy of sculpture.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!