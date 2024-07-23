Catholic World News

Pope mourns death of former Vietnamese president

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to the Vietnamese government on the death of Nguyen Phu Trong, the country’s former president.

In his message the Pope promises his prayers for the consolation of the Vietnamese leader’s family, and praised him for “promoting the positive development of the relations between Vietnam and the Holy See.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

