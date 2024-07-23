Catholic World News

Nicaraguan diocese celebrates ordinations in absence of exiled bishop

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, has celebrated its first priestly ordinations since 2022, when Bishop Rolando Alvarez was jailed by the Ortega regime.

Bishop Alvarez, who had been sentenced to a 26-year prison term as a “traitor to the homeland,” was exiled to Rome in January. Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera of Jinotega, the president of the Nicaraguan bishops’ conference, presided at the July 20 ordinations in his absence.

