Former USCCB official sues Grindr for allowing his ‘outing’

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, the former general secretary of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), has filed suit against the “hookup app” Grindr for allowing public disclosure of his identity.

Msgr. Burrill was forced to resign his USCCB post in 2021 after it became known that he had used Grindr to arrange homosexual encounters. He returned to parish ministry in the Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

In a suit filed in Los Angeles County superior court, Msgr. Burrill argues that he was damaged because Grindr did not inform him that the app was selling information about its users, allowing outsiders to learn his identity.

