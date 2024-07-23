Catholic World News

Pew survey: few East Asians pray daily, consider religion to be important

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As East Asia becomes increasingly secular, disaffiliation from Buddhism is becoming increasingly common, even as some traditional rituals continue, according to the Pew Research Center’s recent examination of religion in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The Pew report found that “by some measures, East Asia seems like one of the least religious regions in the world. Relatively few East Asian adults pray daily or say religion is very important in their lives. And rates of disaffiliation – people leaving religion – are among the highest in the world.”

The percentage of self-identified Christians is highest in South Korea (32%) and Hong Kong (20%) and lowest in Vietnam (10%), Taiwan (7%), and Japan (2%).

