Cardinal Parolin visits Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral destroyed by Russian missile

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, traveled to Odessa, Ukraine’s third-largest city, and visited a Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral that had been destroyed by a Russian missile.

Cardinal Parolin told local Catholic, Orthodox, and civil leaders that he wished to “bring you the closeness, the presence and the blessing of the Holy Father Francis,” who “is following your situation with so much attention, with so much worry and so much pain.”

Cardinal Parolin, the highest-ranking Vatican official to visit Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion, also celebrated Mass at a Marian shrine.

