Cardinal Parolin visits Ukraine, preaches at annual Marian pilgrimage

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the invitation of the Latin-rite archbishop of Lviv, the Holy See’s Secretary of State presided at Mass at the annual pilgrimage to the Marian shrine of Our Lady of Berdychiv.

“Never lose trust and hope in God, especially today, when it seems that evil has the upper hand, when the horrors of war and the pain of the many victims and the massive destruction undermine faith in divine goodness, when our arms fall [down] and we no longer even have strength to pray,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin preached on July 21.

Cardinal Parolin called upon the Church in Ukraine to be “prophetic” with “unceasing prayer, so that God may convert the hearts of those who, having strayed from His ways and become slaves of their own pride, sow violence and death, trampling on the dignity of children of God in others.”

Cardinal Parolin, the highest-ranking Vatican official to visit Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion, is scheduled to visit Kyiv (the nation’s capital) and Odesa (the nation’s third-largest city) before he departs on July 24.

