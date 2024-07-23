Catholic World News

Rescind ‘Securing the Border’ regulations, USCCB urges Biden administration

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ general counsel and the assistant general counsel have urged the Biden administration to rescind the interim Securing the Border regulations that were issued following a June 3 presidential proclamation.

The administration’s initiative “would bar migrants from being granted asylum when US officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed,” the Associated Press reported.

The bishops’ conference’s attorneys argued that the regulations were issued “without valid authority,” that they “illegally nullify” US asylum law, and that they will likely “produce an increased number of unaccompanied children.”

