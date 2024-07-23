Catholic World News

Fund UN Palestinian relief agency, Vatican diplomat urges

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s representative to the UN urged the world’s nations to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Several nations cut funding to the agency after UNRWA staff members were accused of taking part in the October 7 attack on Israel. Most nations have resumed funding, but the US and UK have not.

“The Holy See would like to reiterate the crucial role of UNRWA in addressing the basic needs of over 5 million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, especially in the context of the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in a statement.

“The Holy See calls for a ceasefire on all fronts, the immediate release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, the unhindered delivery of essential aid to the Palestinian people, and respect for international humanitarian law by all parties involved, without exception,” he added.

