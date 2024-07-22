Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper praises ‘noble’ Biden withdrawal

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a signed column, the Vatican daily L’Osservatore Romano has praised President Joe Biden for his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential campaign, likening the move to the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Alessandro Gisotti, the editorial director of Vatican Media, says that the move is “a noble choices, which, as several observers have noted, places the good of the country above one’s personal interests.”

Gisotti expresses the hope that in the six remaining months of his presidency, Biden “will give life to new courageous and creative initiatives,” particularly in the area of foreign policy.

