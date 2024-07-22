Catholic World News

Archbishop Aymond denies knowledge of abuse by acquaintances

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans has insisted that he was unaware of widespread sexual abuse in the archdiocese in the past.

“Maybe I lived a naive life,” the archbishop said in an interview with the Times-Picayune, responding to reports that he was acquainted with many of the clerics who have been accused of abuse. Lawyers for abuse victims have claimed that the archbishop “worked, socialized, and/or lived with at least 48” of the accused priests.

