Vatican diplomat raps focus on economic growth

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat said that “it is imperative that the economy is not solely focused on growth,” as he called for the “construction of a more just economy with the human person and human dignity at its core.”

Addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that “there are those who continue to espouse the theory of trickle-down economics which assumes that economic growth, encouraged by a free market, will inevitably result in greater social justice. This is however not the case: the excluded continue to wait.”

Archbishop Balestrero made his remarks in response to “Eradicating poverty beyond growth,” a report by the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter.

