Vatican argues brokers ‘not in good faith’ as London trial closes

July 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for the Vatican argued that financier Raffaele Mincione “obviously did not act in good faith” in a complex London real-estate deal, as a London court concluded its hearing of arguments in a lawsuit brought by Mincione in a bid to clear his name.

The Vatican has argued the Mincione (and others) should have known that officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State were not properly authorized to act in the London deal. Mincione’s lawyers have countered that their client had no way of knowing that the Vatican officials were taking action without authorization.

The London trial will offer a second perspective on the legal fallout from the London deal. The Vatican tribunal that convicted Mincione and eight other defendants has not yet released a full explanation of its verdict, and the defendants bitterly criticized the proceedings, saying that they were denied due process.

