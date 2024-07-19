Catholic World News

100 bishops at National Eucharistic Congress opening Mass

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Some 100 bishops and several cardinals concelebrated the opening English Mass of the National Eucharistic Congress on July 18, following an opening ceremony the previous evening.

“To recover the centrality of Sunday Mass as God’s people are fed with the Bread of Life has to be the resolve of this grand Eucharistic congress,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, the principal celebrant.

The theme of the day’s sessions (EWTN, Relevant Radio videos) was understanding the Eucharist as part of the greatest love story.

Among the six Masses offered as part of the Congress on July 18 were a Byzantine Divine Liturgy and a Tridentine Mass celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco.

The day concluded with an evening session that included talks by Father Mike Schmitz and Mother Mary Olga of the Sacred Heart, as well as Eucharistic adoration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!