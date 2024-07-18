Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Congress opens in Indianapolis

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The 10th National Eucharistic Congress—the first since 1941—opened on July 17 in Indianapolis (video) with a holy hour led by Bishop Andrew Cozzens Crookston, Minnesota, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis.

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, delivered the keynote address (full text).

“Perhaps our main prayer for this Eucharistic Congress should be this: that we, as a Church, may grow in our unity, so that we become more fruitful in our mission,” he said. “This was the prayer that Jesus made to the Father on the night when he instituted the Eucharist.”

Eucharistic “revival, while it is always accompanied by sacramental devotion, must extend beyond devotional practices as well,” he added. “When we are truly ‘revived’ by the Eucharist, then our encounter with Christ’s real presence in the Sacrament opens us to an encounter with Him in the rest of life. This means seeing Him everywhere we go.”

