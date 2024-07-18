Catholic World News

Christians slowly return to Ninveh region after ISIS devasatation

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican news, Archbishop Michaeel Najeeb of Mosul explained that Christians have been very slowly working to rebuild their communities in the Nineveh region of Iraq, which were shattered by the Islamic State.

“The obstacles are numerous, but it is primarily a financial issue,” the archbishop reported. “People have lost almost everything.” He said that families left their possessions behind as they fled from the ISIS onslaught. “These people must start from scratch.”

However Archbishop Najeeb said that the Christians who have returned to their villages are at least secure. “People can walk around at midnight, at two or three in the morning without any problem. There is no overwhelming criminality. “

