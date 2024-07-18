Catholic World News

Knoxville diocese sells former bishop’s mansion for $1.4 million

July 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Knox News

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold the sold the 5,900-square foot mansion that had been built by former Bishop Richard Stika, for a price of $1.4 million.

Bishop Stika resigned in June 2023, at the age of 65, after admitting in court that he had falsely accused a rape victim of being the aggressor in the action. In 2011, a group of Knoxville priests had appealed to the Vatican for “merciful relief” from his leadership.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!