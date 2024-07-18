Catholic World News

Plenary indulgence offered for World Day for Grandparents

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that a plenary indulgence has been granted, under the ordinary conditions, for those who participate in the observance of the Fourth World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, on July 28.

The plenary indulgence is also available to those who “devote adequate time to actually or virtually visiting their elderly brothers and sisters in need or in difficulty (such as the sick, the lonely, the disabled...),” according to the Vatican announcement. Also included are “the elderly sick and all those who, unable to leave their homes for a serious reason, will unite themselves spiritually to the sacred functions of the World Day.”

