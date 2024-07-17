Catholic World News

Bishops in conflict over USCCB staff cuts

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ed Condon of The Pillar notes that three American archbishops have issued unusually harsh criticisms of the announcement that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has made deep cuts in the staff of the conference’s justice-and-peace office.

Archbishop Christopher Coyne of Hartford, for instance, charged that the USCCB announcement was “somewhat duplicitous,” complaining that bishops had not been informed about the staff cuts. Father Michael Fuller, the secretary-general of the USCCB, counters that the cuts were discussed during the June meeting of the USCCB.

Whether or not the bishops were informed is a question that could be settled by consulting the minutes of the USCCB meeting. But the open public conflict, and the charge of duplicity, “would seem to raise a pressing question of credibility for the conference leadership vis a vis its members, or directly impugn the integrity of the general secretary,” Condon reasons.

