US bishops’ conference cuts justice-and-peace staff

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic BIshops (USCCB) has cut the staff of its Justice, Peace, and Human Development office, in a cost-cutting move.

“The reorganization will allow the conference to align resources more closely with recent funding trends,” said Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB director of public affairs.

The USCCB has not announced how many staff members will be laid off, but insiders suggested that 50% of the department’s staff could be cut. Critics of the move complained that the special focus on trimming staff from the justice-and-peace office reflected a conservative swing in the leadership of the USCCB, and perhaps even a rejection of the social-justice priorities of Pope Francis.

