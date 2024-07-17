Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Latin American youth meeting

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Let Christ transform your natural optimism into authentic love,” Pope Francis said in a message to the XXIth Latam Meeting, a conference of youth-ministry officials from Latin America, held in Paraguay this week. “Do not be afraid of the Lord who passes by us and whispers in our ear, bends down to us and offers us his hand to lift us up every time we fall,” the Pope said.

