Catholic World News

‘Walk together’ with the most vulnerable and with Jesus, Pope emphasizes in migrant day video

July 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has posted a video for the upcoming World Day of Migrants and Refugees (September 29).

“We are all migrants on this earth, on our way to our true homeland,” Pope Francis said in the video. “I invite you to walk together, walk together with the most vulnerable, with Jesus, to remind us that we are all children of the same Father, and that together with Him, we want to build a more fraternal world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!