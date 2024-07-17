Catholic World News

‘Large law enforcement presence’ at National Eucharistic Congress; ‘no known threat’

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the company that is handling security at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis said that “we have a large law enforcement presence that is in place, and that is going to be blocking all of the streets.”

The Congress begins on July 17 and concludes on July 21.

“The planning for this doesn’t happen overnight,” said Steve Garcia, a former Colorado state trooper. “It’s been an 18-month process, and it’s been a partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement entities to include the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indiana State Police, as well as local private security companies.”

“I can safely say there is no known threat to the National Eucharistic Congress, or any other member of the Catholic Church who will be attending the [Congress] this year,” he added.

