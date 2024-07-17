Catholic World News

The invisible become more visible on Sea Sunday, Vatican cardinal writes in message

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent message for Sea Sunday (the second Sunday in July), the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development called for prayer for “the crews of the ships that transport goods and those who moor them to the pier, the dockworkers, tugboat operators and stevedores, the coast guard, maritime traffic and salvage personnel, customs agents and fishers, and all with whom they collaborate, in addition to their families and communities.”

“’Out of sight, out of mind’ is an adage that can apply to the invisibility of seafarers,” Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, continued. “The ministry of the sea can help to bring the peripheral into the center in many ways, for example: by encountering the people of the sea in person and in prayer; improving the material and spiritual conditions of laborers; advocating for the dignity and rights of workers; and championing strengthened international relations and policies to safeguard the human rights of those who travel and work far from their families and homelands.”

