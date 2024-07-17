Catholic World News

Young Gaza Catholic describes daily routine

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the Vatican newspaper, Suhail Abo Dawood, a Catholic youth in Gaza, recounted a typical day there: “the 280th day of this savage and dangerous war in the destroyed Gaza Strip.”

Following a simple breakfast, “around 10:00 we go to the church to pray and participate in the Holy Mass, attended daily by around 40 parishioners,” before lunch at noon.

“We hear the sound of bombs and gunshots, and we are afraid that small pieces of rockets will hit us,” he said. “We know that rockets have no fixed time to launch and therefore at any moment we could hear the disastrous sound of bombing.”

“Most of the food we have is rice, wheat, and vegetables,” he continued, as he discussed the lack of natural gas for cooking, as well as limited electricity: a generator provides electricity for the church two hours a day, three days per week.

“In the evening at 6:00 PM we pray the Holy Rosary, which is our only weapon in this difficult situation,” he added, followed by “our humble dinner, which sometimes consists of biscuits, accompanied by a cup of tea ... We go to sleep hoping that the next day will be better.”

