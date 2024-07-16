Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal urges Pontiff not to suppress traditional Mass

July 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Rorate Caeli

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iñiguez, the retired Archbishop of Guadalajara, has written to Pope Francis, urging him not to suppress the celebration of the Tridentine liturgy.

“It cannot be wrong what the the Church has celebrated for four centuries, the Mass of Saint Pius V in Latin, with a rich and devout liturgy that naturally invites one to penetrate into the Mystery of God,” the cardinal wrote. He continued:

Pope Francis, do not allow this to happen. You are also the guardian of the historical, cultural, and liturgical richness of the Church of Christ.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!