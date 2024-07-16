Catholic World News

Unauthorized exorcisms led to expulsion of New Zealand religious community?

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A community of traditionalist priests, the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, were ordered to leave the Christchurch diocese in New Zealand after a Vatican-ordered investigation found evidence of psychological manipulation and unauthorized exorcisms, according to a report in the New Zealand Herald.

Bishop Michael Gidelen of Christchurch had withdrawn the priestly faculties of the priests in the community, and announced that his action was approved by the Vatican on the basis of an investigation. But he did not cite the reasons for the disciplinary action.

