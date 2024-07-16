Catholic World News

Washington judge denies state AG’s subpoena against Seattle archdiocese

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A judge in the State of Washington has ruled that the state’s attorney general does not have the legal authority to subpoena the Archdiocese of Seattle for abuse records.

In May, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is a gubernatorial candidate, alleged that the archdiocese had “refused to comply” with an investigation into abuse complaints.

