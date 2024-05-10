Catholic World News

Washington attorney general charges archdiocese with impending abuse probe

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of the State of Washington has charged that the Seattle archdiocese has “refused to comply” with an investigation into abuse complaints.

The attorney general, Bob Ferguson—who is seeking election as governor—is looking into the possibility that the archdiocese has used funds designated for charities to pay abuse settlements.

The Seattle archdiocese said that Ferguson’s press conference “was a surprise to us, since we welcome the investigation and have been working closely with the attorney general’s team for months now.”

