Federal court orders school to reinstate Christian club that upholds biblical teaching on marriage

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ordered Jackson Reed High School, a public school in Washington, DC, to reinstate the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) as an extracurricular activity.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes requires student leaders to affirm that sexual activity outside marriage between a man and a woman is immoral. The school, citing its nondiscrimination policy, banned the club.

The court ruled that the school violated the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

“The district permits secular groups to limit their membership to ideologically aligned students while denying the same right to FCA with respect to its leadership,” the court concluded. “The court can find no meaningful constitutionally acceptable distinction between the types of exclusions at play here.”

