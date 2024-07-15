Catholic World News

Vatican official is ‘very encouraged’ by East African bishops’ abuse-prevention efforts

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luis Manuel Ali Herrera, the secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, told the bishops of East Africa that he is “very encouraged that as bishops you are already doing a lot of work in safeguarding and child protection in your countries.”

Addressing the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa IAMECEA), Bishop Ali hailed “the visionary leadership in the AMECEA region supported by the Church’s structure” and said that it is “commendable that all AMECEA member episcopal conferences have safeguarding offices.”

