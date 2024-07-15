Catholic World News

Senior Russian Orthodox official meets with Pope, Curial officials, discusses Fiducia Supplicans

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Metropolitan Anthony Sevryuk of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, in a July 11 audience. According to the Moscow Patriarchate, the parties discussed “issues of inter-church relations and joint efforts in the humanitarian sphere.”

On the following day, Metropolitan Anthony met with officials of the Roman Curia. “He informed his interlocutors about the ongoing persecution of the canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine,” according to the Patriarchate—a reference to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), one of the two major Orthodox churches in Ukraine.

Metropolitan Anthony also “explained in detail the attitude of the Russian Orthodox Church to the document Fiducia Supplicans,” the Patriarchate added. In March, the Russian Orthodox Church condemned the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s document on blessings as a “significant departure from Christian moral teaching.”

On July 12—the day on which Metropolitan Anthony was at the Vatican discussing the largest Orthodox church’s reservations about Fiducia—the Vatican newspaper published a defense of Fiducia.

“Understanding the blessing as an affirmation of God’s power over the inconsistency of the sin of every man and woman is on a markedly different level from the meaning of a ritual blessing,” wrote Father Alessandro Clemenzia, a consultor to the Dicastery. “Performativity, permanence, redundancy: these are the elements that can help to better understand the deepest dynamism of the blessing.”

