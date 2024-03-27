Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox repudiate Fiducia Supplicans

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The ideas expressed in the declaration Fiducia Supplicans represent a significant departure from Christian moral teaching,” according to a statement from the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The statement—prepared by a Biblical-Theological Commission at the request of Patriarch Kirill—said that “God’s love for Man cannot be the basis for blessing couples in sinful coexistence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

