Pope Francis: Communion, sobriety are ‘indispensable values for a Church to be missionary’

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 6:7-13), Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on July 14 that Christ sends “’two by two’ and recommends something important: to take with them only what is necessary.”

“Let us pause a moment on this image: the disciples are sent together and must take with them only what is necessary,” the Pope said. “We do not proclaim the Gospel alone, no: it is proclaimed together, as a community, and to do this it is important to know how to preserve sobriety: to know how to be sober in the use of things, sharing resources, capacities and gifts, and doing without the superfluous.”

Pope Francis encouraged the pilgrims to ask themselves three questions: “Do I taste the pleasure of proclaiming the Gospel, of bringing, where I live, the joy and light that come from an encounter with the Lord? And in order to do this, do I commit myself to walking together with others, sharing ideas and skills with them, with an open mind and with a generous heart? And finally: do I know how to cultivate a lifestyle that is sober, a lifestyle that is attentive to the needs of my brothers and sisters?”

“May Mary, Queen of Apostles, help us to be true missionary disciples, in communion and sobriety of life,” he concluded.

