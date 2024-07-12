Catholic World News

USCCB awarded over $2.1M to Church in Africa in 2023

July 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops awarded 75 grants totaling over $2.1 million to the Church in Africa in 2023—down over 22% from the previous year.

“Globalization, climate change, and poverty deeply affect the lives of African men and women every day,” said Auxiliary Bishop Peter Smith of Portland, Oregon, chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa. “But amidst rapid societal change, the Catholic Church remains constant, proclaiming the timeless and hopeful message of the Gospel.”

The largest 2023 grants were for seminary construction in Mozambique ($100,000), solar power plant construction at a seminary in Burkina Faso ($50,000), and housing construction at seminaries in Kenya and Togo ($50,000 each).

The grants were funded by a special collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa.

