Philippines: bishops caution against accepting divorce

July 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We are the last country in the world that has not yet legalized divorce. Should we therefore join the bandwagon?” Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan wrote in a pastoral statement, urging caution on a proposal to accept divorce.

The bishop wrote:

We know that our stubborn assertion that a genuine marriage cannot be dissolved is not necessarily shared by all religions, and we respect that. But still, should we not ask ourselves, based on research and statistics, whether the legalization of divorce around the world has actually helped protect the common good and the well-being of the family?

