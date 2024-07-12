Catholic World News

Holy See calls for shared international commitment to help African nations ‘build resilience’

July 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, told a UN forum that African nations, as well as the least developed countries (LDCs) and landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), face “significant challenges, including substantial debt burdens, limited economic growth, persistent food insecurity and malnutrition, vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters.”

“In the light of the inherent vulnerabilities of these countries, a comprehensive and multifaceted approach is required to build resilience,” the prelate continued. “In order to achieve this, it is necessary to implement measures to strengthen healthcare systems, improve and expand access to education, foster economic diversification, and ensure sustainable agricultural practices.”

“The Holy See calls for a renewed affirmation of the shared commitment to the sustainable development of countries in special situations through tangible action and enhanced cooperation,” he concluded. “It is only through collective efforts and shared responsibility that a sustainable future for African countries, LDCs, LLDCs, and, by extension, for our entire family of nations, can be built.”

