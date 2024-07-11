Catholic World News

Indonesian bishop, in pastoral letter, forbids beachside ‘destination weddings’

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvester Tung Kiem San of Denpasar has issued a pastoral letter in which he decries the increasingly popular trend toward holding wedding ceremonies on the picturesque beaches of Bali.

The bishop— following up on a warning issued by the Indonesian hierarchy in 2015— said that a Catholic wedding will not be considered valid unless the ceremony takes place in a house of worship. The bishops’ directives have been disregarded by the tourism industry, which continues to encourage “destination weddings” in Bali.

