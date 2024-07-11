Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar prelate rejects priests’ petition on liturgy

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bosco Puthur, the apostolic administrator of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has rejected an appeal from priests who sought to appeal his warning that priests who failed to accept new Syro-Malabar liturgical rules would be barred from ministry.

Bishop Puthur said that his order was not subject to canonical appeal because it was not a penalty.

