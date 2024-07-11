Catholic World News

Vatican reveals negative judgment on reported apparitions in Amsterdam

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has disclosed that in 1974, Pope Paul VI approved a negative judgment about the authenticity of reports apparitions in Amsterdam.

The alleged apparitions of “Our Lady of All Nations,” which were reported from 1945 to 1959, were not of supernatural origin, the Vatican concluded after an examination of the reports.

Until this year, the Vatican ordinarily “did not reveal decisions regarding alleged supernatural phenomena,” the DDF statement observed. But in light of “persistent doubts” about the Amsterdam phenomena, the public disclosure of the 1974 judgment was deemed useful.

