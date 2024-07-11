Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop: ‘ISIS tried to eradicate us, but failed’

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two Iraqi archbishops recalled the persecution unleashed by ISIS a decade ago with the fall of Mosul.

Iraqi forces regained control of the city in 2017.

“Words cannot describe what we experienced 10 years ago,” said Syriac Catholic Archbishop Nizar Semaan of Adiabene. “ISIS tried to eradicate us, but they failed.”

“The people here are like olive trees,” he added. “You can cut them and burn them, but after 10 or 20 years, they will continue to bear fruit. They tried everything, but we remain, and as a Church, we do everything to give a sign of hope.”

Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil warned that the regional “tension is high between certain parties, very high, and it gives you the impression that something might happen that you have to be careful about.”

