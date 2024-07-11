Catholic World News

Vatican prefect publishes book on saints for 2025 jubilee

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, has published Compagni di speranza, an anthology of profiles of saints for the 2025 jubilee year.

Among the saints, blesseds, and venerables included in the book are Pope St. John XXIII, Pope St. Paul VI, St. Josephine Bakhita, the Blessed Ulma family, Bl. Franz Jägerstätter, Ven. Madeleine Delbrêl, and Ven. François Xavier Nguyên Van Thuân.

