Catholic World News

+Bishop Giorgio Biguzzi, 88

July 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian missionary bishop who fostered reconciliation in two strife-torn African nations has died at the age of 88.

Bishop Giorgio Biguzzi, SX, was ordained a priest of the Xaverian Missionary Fathers in 1960. Following his consecration as a bishop by St. John Paul II in 1987, he led the Diocese of Makeni, Sierra Leone, from 1987 to 2012.

The Vatican newspaper reported that Bishop Biguzzi played an active role in the peace accord that ended the Sierra Leone Civil War. In 2014, the retired bishop went to South Sudan and, according to the newspaper, was a “protagonist of reconciliation” there.

At his funeral Mass, Bishop Douglas Regattieri of Cesena-Sarsina recalled that in 2019, Bishop Biguzzi was appointed commissioner of the Piccola famiglia della Risurrezione [Little Family of the Resurrection], an Italian monastic community of men and women whose superior had been accused of “bullying.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!