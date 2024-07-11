Catholic World News

Kansas court overturns abortion clinic regulations, law against dismemberment abortions

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In separate 5-1 decisions, the Kansas Supreme Court has declared that the state’s Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, as well as statutes that regulate abortion clinics, violate the state constitution.

“The State devoted much of its brief to inviting us to reverse our earlier ruling in this case that the Kansas Constitution protects a right to abortion,” the court’s majority ruled. “We decline the invitation.”

“Women and preborn children deserve better than this,” the Kansas Catholic Conference stated on Facebook. “Please pray for the conversion of our Justices, along with the protection for these women who will assuredly be hurt by the abortion industry.”

In 2019, the Kansas court discovered a right to abortion in the state constitution; three years later, voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have nullified the decision and permitted legislators to pass laws that regulate abortion.

