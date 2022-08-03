Catholic World News

Kansas ‘Value Them Both’ pro-life amendment fails

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Kansas voters have rejected the Value Them Both Amendment by a 59%-41% margin.



In 2019, the state’s highest court discovered a right to abortion in the state constitution. The amendment would have nullified the decision and permitted legislators to pass laws that regulate abortion.



“Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment,” the Value Them Both Coalition said following the vote. “Sadly, the mainstream media propelled the left’s false narrative, contributing to the confusion that misled Kansans about the amendment.”

