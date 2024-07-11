Catholic World News

Holy See: Right to freedom of assembly is inextricably linked to freedom of religion

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Holy See delegation emphasized that “freedom of peaceful assembly is inextricably linked with freedom of religion or belief” and that the two rights “are mutually reinforcing, interdependent, and interrelated.”

“Freedom of peaceful assembly and association, as all fundamental human rights, is universal, inalienable and inviolable,” the delegation stated. “Nevertheless, it is important to recognize that in specific instances, limitations may be imposed on the exercise of these rights, as long as such limitations are in accordance with the relevant international legal obligations.”

“Indeed, every human right is accompanied by a set of duties and responsibilities that must be upheld,” the delegation added. “In this interplay between rights and responsibilities, communities are formed and protected as a means of pursuing the common good.”

