Catholic World News

‘Nobody wants a war,’ leading Philippine prelate says amid tension with China

July 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, asked for prayers for peace amid growing tensions with China over the South China Sea.

“We are not political leaders, we are spiritual and moral leaders, and we know that our compatriots, people in the country are getting tense,” Bishop David said at a press conference, during which he recalled the trauma suffered by Filipinos during World War II. “Nobody wants a war.”

“We really have to not just work for peace, but to pray for peace,” he added, as he announced that the bishops would publish a prayer for peace for mandatory use at Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!